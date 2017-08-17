Easton Courier

New location for Easton Farm Tour draws big crowds

Slideshow captures memories of the sunny summer day

By Jane Paley, Special to The Courier on August 17, 2017

Amber Anchor is the name of Dan Tressler & Friends band for this year’s Community Picnic. — Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

Pamela Verner-Cruz, farmer Patti Popp of Sport Hill Farm, and Jeff Borofsky of Skinny Pines Wood-Fired Mobile Catering, relax at the Community Picnic after the Easton Farm Tour. — Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

A young driver tries out a tractor. — Jane Paley photo

Citizens for Easton, Easton Farm Tour sponsor, posted signs about protecting the watershed around the venue. — Jane Paley photo

Guests at the Easton Farm Tour visit the various booths. — Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

Kids and pets were all welcome at the Easton Farm Tour. — Jane Paley photo

The Joel Barlow Cross Country team is raising funds for its upcoming season. They have a goal to raise $1,000 and the dessert table they set up at the Easton Farm Tour helped raise $135. If anyone is interested in helping, they can contact Joel Barlow High School. Tess Dougall ran the table. — Jane Paley photo

Two young girls show off the sunflower seedlings they planted in the Easton Garden Club tent. — Jane Paley photo

Nate Dougall, Dolly Curtis and Al Fressola of Citizens for Easton meet visitors at the Easton Farm Tour. Home base was at the Easton Pavilion at Samuel Staples Elementary School. — Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

Andrew Kachele, a member of the Board of Finance and longtime active volunteer, represented his family farm at the Easton Farm Tour. — Jane Paley photo

Gilbertie's Herb Gardens opened its greenhouse to the Easton Farm Four. Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

Sal Gilbertie served up his famous Petite Edibles Microgreens for Easton Farm Tour visitors during his greenhouse tour. — Jean Stetz-Puchalski photo

The ninth annual Farm Tour hosted by Citizens for Easton brought lots of families, many from the greater Fairfield area, to town in celebration of Easton’s farms and farm stands.

The new venue at Samuel Staples Elementary School offered space for a community picnic and pick-up kickball and soccer games, following the launch of the tour. It included 12 stops at farms and sites of historical interest.

This year, the Garden Club offered a flower-planting event, a favorite of visiting children, who potted sunflower seedlings and took them home to grow.

Representatives from Master Gardeners and Composters, the Aspetuck Land Trust, Agricultural Commission and Easton Historical Society also participated in the day’s events on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Farm Tour free prize drawing, a relatively new addition to the event, produced nine winners, who received gift certificates from the Aspetuck Apple Barn, Sabia Tree Farm, the Bluebird Inn, the Westport Farmers Market, Maple Row Farm, Shaggy Coos Farm, the Easton Village Store, Sport Hill Farm and Silverman’s.

The day highlighted Easton’s agricultural roots and celebrated its valuable significance to the community. The larger site provided young and old a chance to have good, old-fashioned fun at the picnic, now a new tradition.

Jane Paley, Special to The Courier


