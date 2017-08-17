New location for Easton Farm Tour draws big crowds

The ninth annual Farm Tour hosted by Citizens for Easton brought lots of families, many from the greater Fairfield area, to town in celebration of Easton’s farms and farm stands.

The new venue at Samuel Staples Elementary School offered space for a community picnic and pick-up kickball and soccer games, following the launch of the tour. It included 12 stops at farms and sites of historical interest.

This year, the Garden Club offered a flower-planting event, a favorite of visiting children, who potted sunflower seedlings and took them home to grow.

Representatives from Master Gardeners and Composters, the Aspetuck Land Trust, Agricultural Commission and Easton Historical Society also participated in the day’s events on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Farm Tour free prize drawing, a relatively new addition to the event, produced nine winners, who received gift certificates from the Aspetuck Apple Barn, Sabia Tree Farm, the Bluebird Inn, the Westport Farmers Market, Maple Row Farm, Shaggy Coos Farm, the Easton Village Store, Sport Hill Farm and Silverman’s.

The day highlighted Easton’s agricultural roots and celebrated its valuable significance to the community. The larger site provided young and old a chance to have good, old-fashioned fun at the picnic, now a new tradition.