Successful summer

Easton Baseball League’s under-eight summer travel team finished with a 10-6 record, highlighted by a five-run last inning, come-from-behind victory against Woodbury for Easton’s first-ever playoff victory in the Bethwood Tournament. Front row, from left, are Charlie Farinella, Dylan Gerard, Sam Cooper, Luke Labarbera, Sam Hammons and Max Keane. Middle row, from left, are Chris Barcello, Joey Burke, Ryan Kelly, Morgan Ross and Gavin Maryott. Back row, from left, are coach Chris Barcello, manager Rob Labarbera, coach Bob Kelly, coach Andy Maryott and coach Pat Keane. Missing are Ryan Klem, Austin Cameron and Kieran Anand.