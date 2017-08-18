Easton twin to study abroad in Semester at Sea

When Mia DiScipio returns to Southern Connecticut State University to begin her junior year, she will be nowhere to found on campus. Instead of a college classroom, she will take courses for college credit while sailing around the world on a ship called the MV World Odyssey.

Mia will travel to 11 countries including Germany, Spain, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, and the United States, while participating in a study abroad program called Semester at Sea.

Mia will further participate in a program called Vicarious Voyage, which allows students on-board the ship to connect and share their voyage with K-12 classrooms in the U.S. through email. She has already connected with a fourth-grade classroom at Samuel Staples Elementary School and is in the process of connecting with the rest of the fourth grade.

“The connection established between Mia and these students will allow her to teach them about each of the incredibly diverse people and cultures she travels to as she learns about them in her classes and then in-country,” Brynn DiScipio, her fraternal twin, said. “Mia hopes to incorporate this connection into the annual SSES Diversity Day, an event that the entire fourth-grade class participates in.”

Brynn is a psychology major at Southern, interested in the concept of how learning occurs. Both of their parents are Southern alumni.

Mia said she discovered a deep love for writing when she was a sophomore in high school.

“I found that writing held the power to heal, inspire, change perspectives, and do so much more than act as a simple class assignment,” she said.

“Writing became an incredibly important part of my life and has followed me all the way to college, where I am currently declared as an English major and work as a writing specialist in my university’s Academic Success Center.”

One of her long-term academic goals is to gain international experience and someday teach English abroad.

“I hope to work in communities that struggle to find the resources necessary to teach the subject to their students,” she said.

Mia said the voyage will allow her to learn firsthand about the diversity in cultures, traditions, and peoples all around the globe and provide a better understanding of the needs, daily lives, and struggles faced by foreign communities.

These insights are critical in the sort of international work she plans to do, she said. “I want to use this knowledge to help me successfully bring the English language to those who otherwise would not have access to it.”

Mia will write a blog to document her travels and share her posts with her family, friends, and community back home in the United States.

She also has a GoFundMe page and would appreciate support from the community to help cover the $10,000 cost of the voyage.

Mia’s GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/29petk-mias-semester-at-sea

Mia’s blog may be found at the following link: https://whereintheworldismia.wordpress.com/2017/07/11/my-gofundme-page/. She will be posting regular updates about her travels.