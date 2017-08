Henry Iuzzolino of Redding (left), Rory Lynch of Easton, Max Morales-Thomason of Redding and Tiernan Lynch of Easton helped their team go undefeated in regular season play and clinch the championship in its division in the East Shore League this summer. Iuzzolino, Lynch and Lynch will begin their sophomore year at Joel Barlow High and Morales-Thomason will begin his sophomore year at The Wooster School. All four play high school baseball.