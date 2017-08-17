Golf tournament is Sept. 25

The Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton will hold its 30th annual benefit golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 25, at Redding Country Club.

The tournament is the club’s single-largest fund-raising event each year, providing much-needed financial support to maintain existing programs facilities. The event starts

at 8:30 a.m. with registration, driving range practice and breakfast.

The tournament has a shotgun start at 10 and features a scramble format. At 2:30 there is a barbecue lunch and open bar reception with awards, auctions and raffle prizes.

Golfers receive full use of the club’s locker room facilities. Proper golf attire is required (collared shirt required, no jeans or cargo shorts) with soft spikes only.

The cost for each player is $225, which is all-inclusive. Non-golfers may also participate by donating raffle prizes, and attending the barbecue lunch, cocktail reception, awards, and auctions for $75.

Awards include first, second and third place for teams, longest drive (male and female), closest to the pin (par three) and hole-in-one.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Presenting sponsors ($10,000) have their names appear on all public communication about the golf outing as the outing presenter and receive complimentary golf for four foursomes. Sponsor logos, business descriptions and link will appear on the club’s SupportBGCRE.com website.

Gold sponsors ($4,000) receive their names/logo on an entrance banner as well as prominently displayed at the tournament, pre-and post-tournament promotion and complimentary participation for two foursomes. Silver sponsors ($2,000) receive their names/logo prominently displayed on signage, pre-and post-tournament promotion and complimentary participation for one foursome. Bronze sponsors ($1,000) receive their names/ logo prominently displayed on signage, pre-and post-tournament promotion and complimentary participation for two golfers.

Other sponsorship opportunities include closest to the pin ($500), longest drive ($500), Friend of the Club ($500), lunch ($300), cocktail hour ($300), dinner ($300), putting green ($300) and tee or green sign (one for $150 or two for $250).

For more information and to register for the tournament, contact the club at 203-938-3166 or visit and sign up online at www.rebgc.org.