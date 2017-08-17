Spotlight on area events

Tag sale benefits Operation Hope

Operation Hope’s annual “Really Big” tag sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon-4 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, rain or shine. Admission is $1. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and homelessness for those most in need in the community.

For more information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or [email protected]

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave.

Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com

Backstage Buzz

Public listener supported radio WPKN 89.5 FM will bring an interview with the founders of the Thrown Stone Theatre Company in Ridgefield on Backstage Buzz with Dolly Curtis of Easton and Geary Danihy, president of the Connecticut Critics Circle and English professor at Quinnipiac Universtiy, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m.

Backstage Buzz will also air on WMNR 89.5 on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. and on youtube under Backstage Buzz, The Radio Show. It is local information about people and music the audience has listened to for many years.

Staying safe online

The PC Users Group will present tips for staying safe online on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull from 7-9:00 p.m. The free presentation covers computers, tablets and smartphones. Presenter is Bob Gostischa. For more information visit tpcug-ct.org.

ELF sports sale donations

The Easton Learning Foundation is holding its annual town-wide sports sale on Saturday, Sept. 9. ELF needs help to make this a success and a win for the kids. Residents are encouraged to donate gently used sporting equipment, including cleats, balls, rackets, skates and bikes. Drop-off bins are located at the library and Easton Community Center.

Summer is a great time to clean out closets and garages to help the environment and the town by giving gently used cleats, nets, lacrosse sticks, and more a second life.

Authors invited

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the Trumbull Town Hall Green.

The festival is inviting authors of all genres to share their works and sell their books to those attending the festival.

The hours of the festival are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants must supply their own table, canopy, etc.

For more information, or to participate, email [email protected] or call arts coordinator, Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]