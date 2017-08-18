Reminder: UI system work will cause brief power outage Aug. 19

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19, United Illuminating will be conducting system testing at an electrical substation in Fairfield to maintain the reliability of its energy grid.

During this procedure, which will be conducted between 3 and 5 a.m., customers in areas of Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton may experience a brief power outage. The outage is expected to last less than five minutes.

“There is an expectation that individual customers may only experience a few minutes in disruption of their electrical service,” according to Michael West, UI communications director. “We have a number of customers who have medical equipment and that is primarily why we issue these types of advisories.

West said UI issued the advisory weeks in advance so that customers have adequate time to plan if necessary.

“In addition, we also plan the timing of this type of work to be at the least disruptive time as possible for customers — which is why this will occur between 3 to 5 a.m.,” he said. “Given the potential of less than five minutes, many of our customers have been able to find ways to manage a few minutes [either] through battery backup or other means.”

Customers may wish to check clocks and electronic devices that typically need to be reset following an outage.

This work is part of UI’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable energy grid that’s capable of meeting the needs of its customers and communities now and into the future, according to Ed Crowder, spokesman.