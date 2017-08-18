Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Aug. 27

6-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room — novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, Aug. 28

1-6 p.m. — American Red Cross Blood Drive. Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website.

Hiatus — The library will be on hiatus from children’s programs for two weeks, starting Aug. 21. Children’s programming will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.