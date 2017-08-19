Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Back-to-school camps

Playtots Mini-Camp will be from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Friday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the camp theme: Construction and Building. Engage your curious preschooler in a week of exploring and learning how things are built. We will provide many hands on experiences to encourage students to see for themselves what kind of creative and smart builders they are. We will also offer many water fun, active play and art opportunities to ensure everyone is having a

great time. Weekly rate: members $160; non-members $192. Daily rate: members $45; non-members $55. Register online at eastoncc.com or call 203-459-9700.

Vacation Camp

Vacation Camp will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 5 to 14. Members $60; non-members $75. This program is designed for parents that need to work when their children have the day off of school. Lunch is included. Also, at least one nut-free snack for your child each day.

If this is your first time registering and your child takes medication, call the ECC at 203-459-9700. Health Forms are needed to attend any of our camps. Forms will become available after registration.

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Member $25; non-member $30. If you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off of the price. Do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, arts and crafts and much more. Dinner will be provided. If your child has any special or medical needs, call our office at 203-459-9700.

CLC Teen Summer Camp

Two weeks left with spots available. CLC camp, for ages 10 to 15, includes trips to Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and more.

Adult and junior badminton

Classes run to Aug. 28 and meet on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. for juniors and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for adults. Beginning, intermediate and experienced, advanced players are welcome. Beginners are taught the basics and more advanced principles of the sport. Badminton is an Olympic sport, not a summer backyard game and the fastest racquet sport in the world. Birds have been clocked at international competition at more than 200 miles per hour.

Family membership

In accordance with the ECC mission statement, family membership is now available to residents across the greater Easton community, including the neighboring towns of Fairfield, Bridgeport, Trumbull, Monroe, Redding and Weston

The ECC offers free membership to all teens residing in Easton (middle school and high school). Each student wishing to become a member must complete a membership form

and agree to abide by the rules governing such membership including the ECC Code of Conduct.

Playtots Preschool

Playtots Preschool is now enrolling. Parents can set up a tour.

Full time care beyond the preschool day is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Playtots Preschool is a state-licensed program that offers early childhood education for children 2 to 5 years old in a friendly, nurturing and safe environment for your young child. The program is designed to promote the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of students.

2’s classes: two-, three- and five-day options

3’s classes: three and five-day options

4’s classes: four and five-day options

Full day pre- K.

Summer adult fitness classes

Choose from one of the new aerobic classes or do it yourself in the new fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment.

Zumba — Runs to Aug. 31, meets every Thursday from 6 to 6:50 p.m. Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness class that incorporates international music into dance movements, which creates a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program.

Body Sculpting — Runs to Sept. 5 and meets every Tuesday from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Using weights and other resistance equipment you will tone and sculpt your muscles into a lean, calorie-burning machine. A group class with motivating music will be led by certified trainer Aida Fedorko. Bring three-to-five-pound weights to class.

Saturday Fitness — Runs to Sept. 2. Class meets every Saturday from 9 to 9:50 a.m. The class is a combo of cardiovascular and strength training to raise up your metabolism during this fun class. Instructor is Aida Fedorko.

