LETTER: What makes America great

To the Editor:

What makes America great? For me, it has been the aspiration to ideals of justice for all, compassion and programs for those less fortunate, and when necessary, might used in defense of the defenseless and on behalf of human rights, freedom, and fairness. I’m not sure what Donald Trump has in mind in touting his slogan, but his words and actions indicate a definition very different from mine.

There is no way to separate hideous images of cattle cars, concentration camps, and hollow-eyed victims from the term Nazi. Yet the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville flaunted their swastikas and gave their Heil Hitler salutes with full knowledge of the atrocities and shameful history associated with those symbols. Violence broke out when counter-protesters — bless them! — stood up against those waves of hatred, racism, and anti-Semitism.

Yet, even when coached and prodded, the president did not soundly denounce the white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and KKK. I hope someone is bringing him up to speed on the Holocaust and America’s proud role as liberator and defender during WW II. I hope someone gives him a tutorial on the critical importance of the alliances that evolved from that conflict. And I hope he listens, understands, and acts accordingly. My thanks to the Courier editor for “No Place for Hate in America.” Through our words and actions as individuals and Americans, may we make that so.

Lea Sylvestro

