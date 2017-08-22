Police log: Mountain lion sighting, PRAWN arrest, misdemeanor summons

The Easton Police Department responded to 257 calls from Aug. 11 to 20, including a sighting of a mountain lion, a PRAWN arrest, and a misdemeanor summons.
Mountain lion sighting
A caller reported the sighting of a baby mountain lion Aug. 11 in the area of Beers Road.
PRAWN arrest
Krystal Leigh Loomis, 32, of 434 Kettletown Road in Southbury was involved in a car crash On Aug. 14 when she veered of the road on Rock House Road at approximately 12:33 p.m. She was issued a misdemeanor summons for no insurance and failure to drive right.
After a computer check, it was discovered through the Paperless Rearrest Warrant Network (PRAWN) that Loomis had a warrant out of Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury. Loomis was subsequently arrested and taken to the Easton Police Department for processing. She was charged with probation violation, and was released after posting a surety bond of $10,000 and given a court date of Aug. 29.
Misdemeanor
Carly Delorenzo, 19, of 26 Stepney Road in Easton was issued a misdemeanor summons Aug. 15 for disorderly conduct after she and her mother got into a verbal argument, police said.
She was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 16.
Statistics
Total calls — 257
Accidents — 3
Aided/EMS — 9
Alarm — 36
Animal control — 21
Assist other department — 4
Fire calls — 2
Noise — 9
Scam calls/fraud — 0
Suspicious activity — 1
Suspicious persons — 6
Suspicious motor vehicle — 21
Total motor vehicle stops — 31
Infractions/Misdemeanor — 5
Written Warning — 22
Verbal — 3
Clear/no action — 1
Arrest — 1