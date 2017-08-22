Police log: Mountain lion sighting, PRAWN arrest, misdemeanor summons

The Easton Police Department responded to 257 calls from Aug. 11 to 20, including a sighting of a mountain lion, a PRAWN arrest, and a misdemeanor summons.

Mountain lion sighting

A caller reported the sighting of a baby mountain lion Aug. 11 in the area of Beers Road.

PRAWN arrest

Krystal Leigh Loomis, 32, of 434 Kettletown Road in Southbury was involved in a car crash On Aug. 14 when she veered of the road on Rock House Road at approximately 12:33 p.m. She was issued a misdemeanor summons for no insurance and failure to drive right.

After a computer check, it was discovered through the Paperless Rearrest Warrant Network (PRAWN) that Loomis had a warrant out of Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury. Loomis was subsequently arrested and taken to the Easton Police Department for processing. She was charged with probation violation, and was released after posting a surety bond of $10,000 and given a court date of Aug. 29.

Misdemeanor

Carly Delorenzo, 19, of 26 Stepney Road in Easton was issued a misdemeanor summons Aug. 15 for disorderly conduct after she and her mother got into a verbal argument, police said.

She was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 16.

Statistics

Total calls — 257

Accidents — 3

Aided/EMS — 9

Alarm — 36

Animal control — 21

Assist other department — 4

Fire calls — 2

Noise — 9

Scam calls/fraud — 0

Suspicious activity — 1

Suspicious persons — 6

Suspicious motor vehicle — 21

Total motor vehicle stops — 31

Infractions/Misdemeanor — 5

Written Warning — 22

Verbal — 3

Clear/no action — 1

Arrest — 1