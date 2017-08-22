Easton Courier

Police log: Mountain lion sighting, PRAWN arrest, misdemeanor summons

By Easton Courier on August 22, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Easton Police Department responded to 257 calls from Aug. 11 to 20, including a sighting of a mountain lion, a PRAWN arrest, and a misdemeanor summons.

Mountain lion sighting

A caller reported the sighting of a baby mountain lion Aug. 11 in the area of Beers Road.

PRAWN arrest

Krystal Leigh Loomis, 32, of 434 Kettletown Road in Southbury was involved in a car crash On Aug. 14 when she veered of the road on Rock House Road at approximately 12:33 p.m. She was issued a misdemeanor summons for no insurance and failure to drive right.

After a computer check, it was discovered through the Paperless Rearrest Warrant Network (PRAWN) that Loomis had a warrant out of Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury. Loomis was subsequently arrested and taken to the Easton Police Department for processing. She was charged with probation violation, and was released after posting a surety bond of $10,000 and given a court date of Aug. 29.

Misdemeanor

Carly Delorenzo, 19, of 26 Stepney Road in Easton was issued a misdemeanor summons Aug. 15 for disorderly conduct after she and her mother got into a verbal argument, police said.

She was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 16.

Statistics

Total calls — 257

Accidents — 3

Aided/EMS — 9

Alarm — 36

Animal control — 21

Assist other department — 4

Fire calls — 2

Noise — 9

Scam calls/fraud — 0

Suspicious activity — 1

Suspicious persons — 6

Suspicious motor vehicle — 21

Total motor vehicle stops — 31

Infractions/Misdemeanor — 5

Written Warning — 22

Verbal — 3

Clear/no action — 1

Arrest — 1

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Notre Dame High School events Next Post Michael Ness Play it Forward Golf Tourney coming Sept. 18
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress