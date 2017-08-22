Notre Dame High School events

Class of ’97 20th reunion

Notre Dame High School of Fairfield class of 1997 will hold their 20 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

Cost, at $70 in advance and $80 at the door, includes dinner, open bar and music.

For details and to purchase tickets contact [email protected] or call 203-650-6904.

17th annual Lancer Open

Notre Dame High School Fairfield will be hosting their 17th annual Lancer Open in memory of Bob Shea Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

For information on participating in the event, sponsorship opportunities and/or donating a raffle prize, contact Theresa Marzik at [email protected] or 203-372-6521 ext. 242.