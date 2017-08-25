Honoring National Honey Bee Day

For some, bees are annoying. They buzz too close for comfort, land on food and soda cans, and sometimes sting.

But their positive role in the environment more than makes up for any of these minor negatives. According to the BBC, bees pollinate 70 of the 100 crop species, including apples and buckwheat, that feed 90% of the world.

That’s why we should avoid pesticides such as clothianidin and thiamethoxam because without bees, starvation would be the future.

This year, National Honey Bee Day was on Aug. 19. Easton resident Michael Kot and his family have been keeping bees for 10 years. He shared what it is like to be a beekeeper and encourages others to do the same.

Q: Why did you start keeping bees?

A: I started keeping bees when I mentioned to my mother I thought I would like to learn how to be a beekeeper, well before all the publicity of the bees dying.

Q: What are the benefits?

A: We are the recipients of the bees’ work, so we are the beneficiaries. We get honey and better pollination rates of fruit trees and vegetables.

Q: How do you protect yourself from stings?

A: I wear a pullover jacket with a screened hood.

Q: What advice would you give someone who would like to be a beekeeper?

A: Read the book Beekeeping For Dummies by fellow Easton resident Howland Blackiston.