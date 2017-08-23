Farmers’ Almanac names Patti Popp Farmer of the Year

The Farmers’ Almanac has named Patti Popp of Easton as one of three Farmers of the Year for 2018.

Within its pages, the almanac honors the dedication, hard work and contributions farms make to the world and society. The Farmer of the Year award was created in an effort to recognize the farmers who do the hard work.

“The judging was tough,” Sandi Duncan Philom, managing editor, said.“We didn’t realize how genuinely inspired we would be by the stories of people who not only dedicate their lives to an occupation that’s often overlooked and overworked, but who also have such passion for growing and taking care of the animals and the land that feed the world.

“We read about farmers who were still farming well into their 90s, as well as people who recently made farming a way of life.”

But with the help of judges from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Farmers’ Almanac chose three people to honor, and Popp is one of them.

Popp’s story and dedication to “bringing old traditions to new people” caught the attention of the judges. Unlike some of the other farmers who were nominated, Popp was not what many might call a “traditional farmer.”

She left a job in the medical field in 2001 to start farming and create Sport Hill Farm.

Popp has 40 acres of land, on which she grows vegetables and fruits. She also raises chickens for eggs and pigs for meat.

Her farm has a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program, as well as a “daily mini farmer’s market,” at which she sells other locally grown and baked goods from neighboring businesses.

In the summer Popp offers a children’s camp at her farm. The camp is hands-on and provides children the experience of planting, growing, and harvesting. She also holds other events at her farm, including farm-to-table nights and workshops.

To learn more about Popp and her award, check out the 2018 Farmers’ Almanac, now available everywhere books and magazines are sold, and online at FarmersAlmanac.com.