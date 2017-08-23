Easton Courier

Redding Police Department seeks information on credit card larceny

By Redding Pilot on August 23, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The Redding Police Department is investigating a larceny of a credit card which occurred on Aug. 17.

The Redding Police Department is investigating a larceny of a credit card which occurred
on Aug. 17.

 

The Redding Police Department is investigating a larceny of a credit card which occurred on Aug. 17. The police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect pictured in the photos.

The suspect is described as a white female who is usually in the company of another white female with an infant and an African American female juvenile.

The credit card was used in the Norwalk and Stamford areas.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Dias at the Redding Police Department at 203-938-3400, [email protected], or Officer Anthony Signore at [email protected] Information can remain anonymous.

Previous Post Golf tournament is Sept. 18 Next Post Natt Family Red Panda Pavilion breaks ground at zoo
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress