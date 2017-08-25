Selectmen decide traffic rules will stay

Frederick Lovejoy’s attempt to overturn recently amended traffic safety regulations was thwarted Aug. 17 when the Board of Selectmen denied his request to revoke the regulations.

“I see no reason to do so,” Selectman Robert Lessler said, following his point-by-point rebuttal of the claims in Lovejoy’s appeal.

Lovejoy had appealed the Board of Police Commissioners’ approval of regulations that required police officers at some road projects in town, and he said the cost of hiring those officers concerned him.

Under the amendments, some designated roads will require a police officer and vehicle at a cost of $95 an hour or an officer without a car at $70 an hour, while utility companies and private contractors can hire certified flaggers at $22.50.

The police officer directly receives $52.70 an hour in payment, and the rest goes into town coffers, officials said.

Lovejoy contended in his legal argument that the amount going to the town is an illegal tax, but Lessler disagreed.

The regulations aren’t intended to raise revenue, he said, and the town makes a profit some years, but not in other years.

Lovejoy “was trying to argue that the law says if the town charges a fee for a service, they can’t use that as a money-maker,” Lessler said.

Lovejoy’s appeal, filed under the provisions of state statute 14-313, was made to the Board of Selectmen rather than the courts and didn’t claim monetary damages.

Rather, the appeal asks the board to find that the amended regulations aren’t reasonable and to “strike” the regulations.

The appeal claims that the Police Commission doesn’t have the authority to issue traffic regulations and that no state statute grants the commission the authority to force contractors to hire police officers.

Lessler disagreed with both claims as well as a third that contends the amended rules violate equal protection clauses of the U. S. and Connecticut constitutions because they don’t cover individual homeowners, exempt the state Department of Transportation and the Easton Highway Department and create three categories of roads which require different grades of safety.

Lovejoy said that paying a private contractor to remove trees on the edge of his property would cost him up to $2,000 a day just to cover the cost of hiring two police officers and cars. That amount would be a significant part of the cost of the tree removal, he said.

He asked in his appeal whether the regulations constitute an unfair expense and burden to the appellant and Easton taxpayers.

“No, it’s not unreasonable for [homeowners] to absorb the cost,” Lessler said during the selectmen’s meeting. “The person doing the work should have the burden,” he said, and the cost shouldn’t be spread among taxpayers.

Original appeal dismissed

Lovejoy had appealed the town’s original traffic safety regulations in Bridgeport Superior Court and lost that appeal in 2012.

The court found that the Police Commission did have the authority to adopt the regulations, and the court upheld the regulations.

The court found that the regulations were reasonable, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said at the Aug. 17 meeting.

The 2017 amended rules are less restrictive, since they require police at specific, busier roads, while the original regulations required a police presence for all roadside work in Easton.

As such, “the previous regulation was very strict,” Dunsby said, and the court found it to be reasonable.

“If the previous regulation is reasonable, then the amended regulation is also reasonable,” he said.

He and Lessler voted to deny the request to strike the regulation.

Selectman Carrie Colangelo recused herself from the proceedings, since her husband, Richard Colangelo, is Police Commission chairman.

She also recused herself from the July 20 Board of Selectmen meeting where the selectmen heard Lovejoy’s appeal; briefs and exhibits were submitted, and Lovejoy and Colangelo presented testimony.

Lovejoy, who didn’t attend the Aug. 17 meeting, learned later about the selectmen’s decision not to revoke the regulations.

“I’ll review it and decide on the options I have,” he said. “I still think there’s an illegal tax. Even if the amounts fluctuate, they’re substantial amounts of money.”

The 2015-16 Easton police budget was about $1.5 million, and the special duty revenue for that year was $512,896, Lovejoy stated in the background information to his appeal.

“That’s a ridiculous amount of money,” he said.

In addition, the amount utility companies pay for the officers shows up in residents’ electric bills, he said.