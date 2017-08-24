Selectmen briefs: Traffic appeal, solar array, budget process revisions, more

Following are news briefs from the Aug. 17 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Carrie Colangelo and Selectman Robert Lessler. There was no public or board member comment, according to the meeting minutes.

Resignation

First Selectman Adam Dunsby announced the resignation of Alison Witherbee, municipal agent for the aging and social services coordinator.

Appointments

Michael Sabia Sr. was re-appointed as measurer of wood for the term of Jan. 2, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018. A. Reynolds Gordon was re-appointed as a member of the Tax Relief for the Elderly Committee for the term beginning Aug. 15.

Septic cleaning

Wind River Environmental was awarded its bid for septic tank pumping and cleaning for various town buildings as recommended by Ed Nagy, director of public works.

Posting to town website

Dunsby presented the Policy on Posting to Town of Easton Website as designed to preserve the website as a town government information site and not a community board. Colangelo recommended the additional inclusion of a sentence allowing for requests to be posted to the website to be directed to the office of the first selectman.

Assessor’s job description

The selectmen accepted the Easton assessor’s job description and the Easton assistant assessor’s job description as amended. Current Assessor Terri Rainieri has announced her retirement as of Sept. 30 after serving for 31 years. The town is seeking her replacement.

Library Building Committee given charge

The selectmen approved the charge for the 2017 Library Building Committee. Stephen Edwards, Gail Gay, Janet Gordon, Todd Pajonas, Kristi Sogofsky and Jonathan Sonneborn were appointed as members.

Sonneborn was named temporary chairman.

Agriculture pact

Jean Stetz-Puchalski of the Agricultural Commission presented the agreement for the joint partnership for agricultural lands preservation between the State of Connecticut and the Town of Easton. The selectmen authorized Dunsby to sign the agreement.

Solar array phase II

After a discussion, the selectmen agreed to submit a request to the Planning and Zoning Commission under Connecticut State Statutes 8-24 regarding phase II of the solar array project for their consideration. Phase II would be at Samuel Staples Elementary School in conjunction with the successful first phase of the project. It would be slzed to accommodate a possible bus depot for Easton, Redding and Region 9. which is currently under consideration.

Proposed change to budget process

Dunsby discussed the possibility of changes to the budget process which may include packaging smaller budgets into one which then would be presented to the Board of Finance as a singular appearance. Considerations could also be made to have budgets which explicitly or implicitly report to the Board of Selectmen as one budget called the Board of Selectmen budget.

Colangelo and Lessler agreed to have Dunsby go before the Board of Finance to discuss the proposal at the September meeting.

Traffic regulation appeal denied

Colangelo recused herself from the meeting for continuation of the discussion of resident Fred Lovejoy’s request to strike the Easton Traffic Safety Regulation. The selectmen denied the request to strike the regulation or grant any other relief Lovejoy requested in his appeal from the Easton Police Commission’s passage of the amended regulation of May 8, 2017.