Fall baseball holds registration

Easton Baseball League is holding registration for the fall 2017 season. The deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31, to allow for sufficient time to make teams.

This fall will feature an eight-game, Saturday afternoon schedule with both in and out-of-town games. Along with Saturday games, there will be weeknight individual team practices. Easton will not be combining with Redding.

In addition, Easton Baseball League will be be partnering with Sacred Heart University’s varsity baseball coach and team to provide Wednesday evening clinic sessions with “stations” that will cover hitting, base running, all field positions, catching and pitching. The clinic will be held at the Easton Country Day School fields on Wednesday’s from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

These sessions should be an excellent opportunity to improve skills skills and build for the future by learning from Division 1 college coaches. Considerable one-on-one instruction will be available.

The season will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, and run through Saturday, Oct. 28. The first clinic session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

There will be three divisions: Minors (incoming first and second grade), AAA (incoming third and fourth grade) and Majors (incoming fifth through seventh grade for those born after 5/1/2005.

The fee for participation is $150 per player, which includes uniforms. To register visit www.eastonbaseballleague.com.