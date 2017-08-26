Step Up For the Brave stair climb challenge

Homes for the Brave will host the third annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Matt Gachi of Easton is a former advisory board member for Homes For The Brave, has participated in the event in the past and is planning to be a climber again this year.

Kenneth L. Weinstein of Easton is executive vice president of Newtown Savings Bank, an event sponsor.

The event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans.

Participants will climb the ballpark stairs following a guided route at their own pace. Individuals, friends, families and corporate teams are all encouraged to join in the fun.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the climb starting at 9 a.m. Awards will be given to top climbers in multiple age groups. Registration is $35, with a student rate of $20.

The event is open to the public ages 8 and up. Visit homesforthebrave.org to learn more and to register.

Event proceeds will benefit Homes for the Brave, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, most of whom are veterans.