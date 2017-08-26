Easton student awarded BIC scholarship

Jean-Francois Hernandez, son of Edgar Hernandez, is the recipient of a $3,000 scholarship from the BIC Corporation.

The scholarships are awarded annually to children of BIC employees and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and essay response.

Hernandez is studying international affairs/relations at American University in Washington, D.C.

The BIC Scholarship Program, currently in its 47th year, continues to support future leaders and

help employees’ children defray the cost of college and graduate school.

BIC awarded a total of $126,000 in merit scholarships to 85 students in the U.S. this year, and has awarded more than $2.5 million to date.