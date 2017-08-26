Easton Courier

Easton student awarded BIC scholarship

By Easton Courier on August 26, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Jean-Francois Hernandez, son of Edgar Hernandez, is the recipient of a $3,000 scholarship from the BIC Corporation.

The scholarships are awarded annually to children of BIC employees and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and essay response.

Hernandez is studying international affairs/relations at American University in Washington, D.C.

The BIC Scholarship Program, currently in its 47th year, continues to support future leaders and

help employees’ children defray the cost of college and graduate school.

BIC awarded a total of $126,000 in merit scholarships to 85 students in the U.S. this year, and has awarded more than $2.5 million to date.

Jean-Francois Hernandez is studying International affairs/relations at American University.

Jean-Francois Hernandez is studying International affairs/relations at American University.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Peter Pan — Reimagined takes flight in Fairfield
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress