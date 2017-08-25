Dunsby rejects sales tax increase to balance state budget

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) today explained his opposition to a sales tax increase proposed by House Democrats in their budget proposal.

Dunsby continues to resist raising any new tax on Connecticut residents as a means to balance the state budget.

Although no date has been set, the majority legislative leadership has indicated a preference to vote on its budget during the week of Sept. 11.

House Democrats recently released a budget proposal that contains $1 billion in new taxes, while reducing municipal aid and education funding. They propose raising the sales tax to 6.85%, adding $50 million of new motor vehicle fees and increasing taxes and fees on cigarettes, home heating oil, prescription drugs, and other items.

At the same time, Governor Dannel Malloy is still supporting his proposal to shift to municipalities the responsibility for one-third of the cost of the state’s annual contributions to the teachers’ pension fund.

Dunsby and fellow House Republicans have been on record since January, stating their adamant opposition to any kind of tax increase for Connecticut residents. Dunsby and his colleagues have also continued to stand firm against the governor’s proposal to shift responsibility for the teachers’ pension contributions to the towns, because it would lead to dramatic property tax increases.

“After refusing to act for most of the year and ignoring the four detailed versions of a no-tax increase budget that my party presented, majority leadership is now telling us that a sales tax hike is the only option for our state to avoid harmful funding cuts to municipal aid and education funding,” Dunsby said.

“This is a disingenuous claim that requires Connecticut residents to somehow forget the past eight months of inaction and obstruction. The budget I supported maintained current levels of town funding and education aid by taking cost-effective steps to scale back the size of our state bureaucracy. Majority leadership refused to even debate our ideas, let alone call our budget for a vote.”

Dunsby urged against raising any kind of tax, noting the effect a sales tax hike up to 7% could have on both Connecticut’s businesses and consumers.

“It has been difficult to watch the mass exodus of businesses from our state, whether by choosing to relocate or closing their doors for good,” Dunsby said. “To reverse this trend, we have to foster a business climate where consumers decide to patronize businesses here.

“A sales tax hike in this sluggish economy would disincentive both consumers from buying and businesses from expanding. Connecticut families and businesses are overtaxed already, and so demanding they relinquish any more of their paychecks to the state — whether through tolls, local property taxes, or sales taxes — is unacceptable.”

Dunsby said that of particular concern for families is that these tax increases will not be used to fund local education, town projects, or programs for those in need.

“Instead they will go to paying the bills for our unfunded pensions; a problem the majority party refuses to do what it takes to fix,” Dunsby said. “I want to reassure my constituents that I will not support any budget proposal that increases taxes.”

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.