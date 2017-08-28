More kids entering ER9 schools than expected

Shiny floors and shining new faces will greet students when they return to their Easton, Redding and Region 9 classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 30. And more kids than expected will be entering the ER9 school community.

That’s the word from school Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran, who spent a busy summer hiring staff, training a new director of finance and operations, and teaching at the Harvard Leadership Institute, among the other duties of leading three united school systems.

The Easton, Redding and Region 9 community will total 2,714 students for the 2017-18 school year, which is fewer than the past year total of 2,800 but more than projected. The ER9 schools follow a trend affecting all of Connecticut’s affluent suburbs, which continue to lose population in contrast to the cities, which are gaining enrollment.

“The student population is running above projections by several dozen kids,” McMorran said. “There will be 30 more kids at the high school than projected, and lots of kids in kindergarten and first grade. This is good news for the real estate market.”

McMorran believes the rising enrollment signals that people are selling their houses, and more families want to move into Easton and Redding because of the schools.

Adding to the summer workload, the ER9 school boards began the process of negotiating all three teachers’ contracts in mid-August and are expected to be finished in mid-November.

The ER9 district is unique in that everything must be done in triplicate. There are three boards of education, three budgets and three sets of contracts.

“The real story of the summer is if Hartford can’t come up with a budget, special education costs for services we are legally required to have may not have state funding,” he said. “It’s also not clear if the state will want the towns to shoulder a third of the pension costs for teachers.”

He pointed to his own teaching experience as an example of how unfair this would be. McMorran has worked for 32 years as an educator, 31 of them in Connecticut, with time in

New Fairfield, Ridgefield, Newtown and now Easton and Redding schools.

“Why should Easton and Redding have to pay my pension if I worked in five towns?” he said. “I think the state should be making that contribution.”

Although his job is very demanding, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon. “My aspiration is to finish my career in ER9,” he said.

Building enhancements

The second part of an upgrade to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system is close to being completed at Redding Elementary School, McMorran said.

“It means that teachers can’t get into their classrooms to get everything set up,” he said. “It also means much there will be a better climate as far as temperature and air circulation.”

Last summer, the HVAC system was updated at John Reed Middle School. Both systems were 50 years old or so, he said.

At Helen Keller Helen Keller Middle School, part of the school exterior was painted, and the antiquated telephone system was upgraded. All of the parking and fire lanes were repainted.

“Families will see a smattering of standing desks at the elementary and middle schools,” McMorran said. “Kid who needs to be moving can stand and swing on the foot bar instead of sitting. It allows a jittery kid who can’t sit still to stand and regulate his own body motion.”

Studies show the standing desks increase focus and attention, he said. Adaptive equipment such as standing desks, which is initially developed for kids with disabilities, often makes its way into classrooms and helps all kids, he said.

The standing desks are good for everybody, he said. “The way it’s set up, every kid can get a turn at it,” he said.

New staff

Redding Elementary School has a new principal, Natalie Hammond, from Berlin, where she was assistant principal. Prior to that, she was a team teacher leader Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“We loved her enthusiasm, love of young children and comprehensive knowledge of how to run a school,” McMorran said.

Hammond replaces Carrie Weissman-Huber, who had been Redding Elementary School principal for five years and moved to Farmington Elementary School where she will be principal and have a shorter commute.

Vanessa Visners is the new special education supervisor for Easton and Redding, which also will be getting a new interim director of special education: Marylou Torre, a retired director of special education.

Scott Reiss has joined the leadership team as the new director of finance and operations. He comes from Hewlett Packard after more than 30 years at IBM, See related article about Reiss in today’s issue.

To accommodate the increased enrollment, a kindergarten class has been added to both Easton and Redding schools to to keep class size in the high teens, McMorran said.

Easton will have 11 new elementary- and middle-school teachers, Redding will have 13 and Region 9 will have three new educators this school year. The leadership team will gain four new members.

The new teachers will replace staff who retired, left the district, or in some cases, are out on maternity leave, and will have a long-term substitute cover their classes, McMorran said.

But all the new faces will increase the teaching staff by a mere one halftime position for a Spanish teacher to introduce Spanish to children in first grade and up.

Easton’s 11 new teachers will be in preschool, Spanish, kindergarten, social studies, math, special education, speech and language and grade two.

Redding’s 13 new teachers will be in special education, grades one through four, Spanish, Latin, speech and language and library media. Eight special education paraprofessionals will also join the Redding staff.

Latin is taught at John Read Middle School and Joel Barlow High School. Easton middle- schoolers can choose to take French or Spanish. Redding middle-schoolers can take French, Spanish or Latin.

Barlow will add three new staff members, including a French teacher, English teacher and a new special education department chair.

The ER9 school community has spent a lot of time speaking and talking about students’ social and emotional health and promoting a positive social climate, McMorran said. Many ER9 administrators attended the Center for Emotional Intelligence at Yale to learn more about it.

The school community is also in conversation with the Wingman Foundation, which was formed to commemorate the life of Dylan Hockley, one of the first-graders murdered by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The foundation provides strategies to assure that all middle schoolers are engaged in the social life of the school.

Busy summer

With all the hiring and training this summer, McMorran didn’t have a chance to take much time off. “I like to pretend Easton is a vacation place,” he said.

He and his family spent four days in Acadia National Park in Maine, and he taught for the eighth year as a group team leader and facilitator at the Harvard Leadership Institute, which he finds rewarding.

“I worked with people from Australia, the United States and Mexico,” he said. “We teach best practices of leadership, strategic planning, human resource management and curriculum design.”

This year, 140 principals from public, private and religious schools attended the institute, he said. They pay $8,000 for the privilege, but it cost ER9 nothing except his hotel bill, he said.

The ER9 district is moving for the third year into a position where system improvements McMorran has implemented are making managing finance and long-range planning more transparent and efficient.

This is all the more important because of the lean administrative staffing. There were 12 staff members in the central office (eight secretaries and four administrators) in 1999 and there are still 12 in 2017. This is in spite of “astronomical” work expectation since No Child Left Behind, McMorran said.

The district is replacing lead special education staff every two years because of the “demands we place on them. We should be very mindful and support the whole administrative team in all of the buildings,” he said.

Last year budgets and boiler replacement took up an inordinate amount of McMorran’s time. This year he looks forward to spending more time promoting academic and student programming and more time in classrooms, McMorran said.