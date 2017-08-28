Judge orders Valiante’s fingerprints in Navin murder case

A judge has ordered the girlfriend of Kyle Navin, who is accused of murdering his parents, to provide investigators with her fingerprints and palm prints.

At a court appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 25, Judge Robert Devlin ordered the prints to be taken from Jennifer Valiante, who is in custody and awaiting trial. The judge continued Valiante’s case to Oct. 6.

Valiante is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution in the 2015 deaths of Navin’s parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2-million bond.

Kyle Navin is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder under special circumstances, for the shooting deaths of his parents.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing in August 2015.

The couple’s bodies were discovered a few months later in October buried under leaves in a yard at a abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Jeffrey Navin was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

Police say Navin was reportedly upset that he was being cut from his parents’ wills. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5-million bond.