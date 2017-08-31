St. Dimitrie’s Festival coming to Easton Sept. 8 to 10

St. Dimitrie’s Orthodox Church will hold its annual festival featuring ethnic foods: pita, lamb, stuffed cabbage, baklava, curabia and much more.

The festival will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

Parishioners, who have been hard at work preparing for the festival, invite the public to come and enjoy homemade food and desserts in the church hall, 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton, Conn.

For more information, visit St. Dimitrie’s Festival.