Easton Courier

St. Dimitrie’s Festival coming to Easton Sept. 8 to 10

By Nancy Doniger on August 31, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Regional, Religion · 0 Comments

St. Dimitrie’s Orthodox Church will hold its annual festival featuring ethnic foods: pita, lamb, stuffed cabbage, baklava, curabia and much more.

The festival will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

Parishioners, who have been hard at work preparing for the festival,  invite the public to come and enjoy homemade food and desserts in the church hall, 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton, Conn.

For more information, visit St. Dimitrie’s Festival.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Easton police offer safe zone for Internet purchases Next Post This Weekend: Big book fair, music & art, comic drama, birdwatching, blues & BBQ and more
About author
Nancy Doniger

Nancy Doniger


Website
Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress