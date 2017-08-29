Legislators to discuss state budget

Area legislators will hold two September legislative forums on the 2017 state budget with constituents. Both events will take place at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road, and are open to the public.

With the state legislature’s failure to produce a biennial budget, the impact to Easton, Weston and other communities will be front and center.

State Senators Toni Boucher and Tony Hwang, and State Rep. Adam Dunsby, all of whom are Republicans, will hold an Easton/Weston Budget Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding a bipartisan Legislative Wrap-Up on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.

Four area legislators will take part in the ‘Wrap-Up’ discussion — Republicans Boucher, Hwang, and Dunsby and Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg of Westport.

The discussion will be moderated by Laura Smits, state LWV board member.

Light refreshments will be provided. The LWV of Weston will be recording the meeting in its entirety for subsequent broadcast on Town TV channel 79, and on the internet at lwvweston.org.

For more information, contact Margaret Wirtenberg at [email protected]