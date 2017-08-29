CT Audubon Society holds fall bird walk

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield will hold a fall bird walk for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9-11 a.m.

Attendees will learn about fall migration, observe the diverse variety of birds passing through the area, and learn about the habitats that appeal to them on the way to their tropical wintering grounds. Autumn migration stretches from mid-August to early December. Songbirds peak in September and October.

Walk is free; donations welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them.

Advance registration is required at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

To view all the fall programs and events being offered around the state by The Connecticut Audubon Society visit ctaudubon.org.