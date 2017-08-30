Optimism grows over solar panel expansion

The process is underway to install a second phase of solar panels adjacent to Samuel Staples Elementary School, and hopes are high that the project will become a reality.

The installation would be placed north of the existing solar panels to make room for a potential school bus depot for Easton and Redding, which may be located on the south side.

Original plans had the new panels going in south of the existing panels.

“We were able to put it in another location,” said Cathy Alfandre, chairman of the Easton Energy Task Force, a group that promotes renewable energy sources and reducing municipal energy use.

“I’m happy about it,” she said, and she’s also in favor of moving the bus depot to town.

“I’m excited we found a spot to the north,” Selectman Robert Lessler said at a recent Board of Selectmen meeting. “I was very upset about the possibility of losing this opportunity.”

Phase I of the solar panel project is meeting 54% of Samuel Staples school’s energy needs, and officials anticipate meeting 80% to 90% of the building’s power needs with the addition of Phase II.

The ultimate goal is to gain 100% coverage of the school’s electricity consumption, but because the northerly land parcel is smaller than the existing parcel, the number of panels required to meet that goal wouldn’t fit, officials said.

However, larger, more efficient panels incorporating newer technology would achieve 100% coverage, but would be more expensive.

“The question is, does it pay to spend the extra money to get to 100%?” asked John Dunster, director of NorthEast Energy Design & Solutions (NEEDS), the project developer.

NEEDS designs solar arrays, buys the equipment and handles the construction process and the final commissioning.

The possible siting of the school bus depot in the solar panel area had been a stumbling block in getting Phase II underway.

Another hitch had been determining the footprint of a federally mandated septic system behind the school, but that issue has been resolved, and the task force was cleared to work around the septic system as it was modified.

Project enters P&Z approval process

The Board of Selectmen forwarded a request to the Planning and Zoning Commission under Connecticut State Statutes 8-24 to consider and approve the Phase II project.

The P&Z voted at its Aug. 28 meeting to send a favorable response to the selectmen, subject to receiving favorable comment from either Gary Simone, Parks and Recreation Department director, or Philip Tamallanca, Parks and Recreation Commission chairman.

“Parks and Recreation was instrumental in creating the civic master plan for the 127-acre Morehouse Road property,” said Robert Maquat, P&Z chairman. That property includes the parcel earmarked for the solar panels.

If the P&Z receives favorable comments from the parks department, the solar project will automatically receive P&Z approval at the Sept. 11 meeting, Maquat said.

That approval would set in motion a series of actions that would include the Board of Selectmen making an application under the P&Z’s special permit regulations, a public hearing and final approval based on a series of P&Z findings.

The selectmen also signed off on a performance bond, a $3,000 deposit the town pays as a pledge that the project will be completed.

“Phase I has been very successful and something the town can be proud of,” Dunsby said. “Now we’re moving through the process of expanding the array we have.”

“The fact we’re moving ahead with [the project] is terrific,” Dunster said. “I’m very excited this is moving forward. If they can have this [project] and bus depot, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Construction may start in the spring

Once the necessary approvals are met, and permitting and preparations completed, the installation of Phase II would probably begin this coming spring, Dunster said. Trees need to be cleared and electrical work needs to be completed to connect the school.

An additional 900 feet of trenches are needed, he said, to accommodate underground wiring for an array north of the school.

The new trenching adds expense, but Dunster and Alfandre hope that output from more efficient panels may offset the cost.

Working out the financial piece of the solar projects is challenging.

“The task force is trying to participate in state and utility initiatives to make this project more financially attractive,” Alfandre said.

The town applied for a ZREC (zero emissions renewable energy credits) award and received it, Dunster said.

The town is under a 15-year contract with United Illuminating Company, which buys the credits for 15 years, Dunster said, and the solar array is owned by Connecticut Green Bank, the agency that provides the funding that’s used to finance the project.

Connecticut Green Bank sells power to the town for 20 years at a discounted rate and receives ZREC revenue.

The overall cost of Phase I was $800,000, but “the town doesn’t pay a penny for the system,” Dunster said.

The solar installation enables the town to pay less for electricity, since power is purchased at a discount under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

The town has seen an annual $29,000 savings in electrical costs from the solar project, according to the task force.

“The task force is working on both fronts,” Alfandre said, with the goals of achieving efficiency while generating energy from renewable sources.

“We’re setting an example for a small community,” she said.