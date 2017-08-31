Easton police offer safe zone for Internet purchases

The Easton Police Department is joining police departments across the country who set up Internet purchase safety zones outside their stations to allow people to make online transactions with peace and confidence.

The idea of a safe zone is to provide a place to complete Internet purchases and cut down on potential fraud, theft, robberies, or violence that can be associated with these types of transactions with strangers.

Easton residents who buy and sell items online on Facebook groups or sites like Craigslist, eBay or OfferUp soon will have a place to safely make a purchase in the parking lot across from police headquarters on Morehouse Road.

The police dispatch center has a bank of security cameras trained on the schools and public sites throughout town, including the parking lot in front of the library where the Internet purchase safe zone will be located. A discreet sign will mark the spot.

”The sign has been ordered,” Police Chief Tim Shaw said. “We haven’t picked the exact location, but when we do, the cameras will be set there. Other towns have a safe zone. It was Detective Kent Lyman’s idea to bring it to Easton.”

Once the sign is ready, Shaw said he will provide additional instructions on how to use it. People will be urged to call the police and let them know when they are making a transaction so the cameras can be focused on the safe zone sign.

Easton residents haven’t reported Internet purchase meetup scams to police, but they have happened in other area towns. The goal is to prevent Easton residents from falling prey to them.

“If a residents wants to meet and make a transaction with someone they don’t know, the parking lot will be good place to meet,” Shaw said. “They should tell us if they’re going to come and meet someone so we will have the camera turned on.”

Robberies and even murders have happened around the country when people tried to buy or sell items on the Internet. The Board of Police Commissioners approved the Internet purchase safety zone at its August meeting.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to people who buy and sell items online: