It will take more than just fast times for the Joel Barlow High boys cross country team to remain competitive in the 2017 season.

They are a different team this year, missing most of their top seven runners from last season. The ones who step up to fill these vacancies will have to learn how to run together as a tight group.

“We’re very young this year,” said 43-year head coach Jerry Bielizna, whose team is comprised of mainly juniors and sophomores. “We’ve got a lot of learning to do.”

On the plus side the Falcons have decent numbers. There are now 30 on the team but that number may increase slightly when school starts this week.

A number of runners, especially the returning ones, trained on their own during the summer. Overall, they seem to be an enthusiastic group as well.

“They seem to have a pretty good attitude,” said Bielizna . “They’ve been doing what they’re supposed to.”

Once the Falcons get up to speed they still have much to do to match the success they enjoyed last year. Going 9-4 in the South-West Conference, they later placed fourth overall at the league championship.

The best was yet to come, as they won the state Class MM championship, their first title since 2006.

However, Barlow graduated a number of key runners since then. Two big losses are Mike Bortolot and Ben Ruffing.

Both were All-State runners, taking the first two places in Class MM. They also finished second and third, respectively, at the league finals to earn All-SWC recognition as well.

The Falcons also lost Max Triano and Liam Sheehan, both top-seven runners last year.

“We’re going to just have to try to make up for that in a slightly tighter group and I don’t know if we will or not but we’re working on it,” said Bielizna. “This is a very good group and enthusiastic group.”

He already has a good idea who is going to be the top seven, based on those coming back from last year, pre-season practice and summer running. A few of Barlow’s more experienced runners this season will be senior captains Dan Molinaro, Cole Straughn and Ben Thompson. Also back is classmate Jon Lam.

Juniors Harrison Hauser and Scott Candee were both regular scorers for Barlow last season and could be moving up in the order. Sophomore Sean McHale also has varsity running experience.

“I think we’re going to be competitive in a very competitive league,” said Bielizna. “With us being as young as we are it’s going to hurt us but we’ll get a lot of really good experience. This is going to be really a learning year for everybody.”

Based on what the team has, Bielizna hopes it can again finish within the top five at the SWC meet as long as everyone works hard and learns to run together as a pack.

“We’ve got to learn to race,” he said. “We’ve got to learn to be up there. A year from now, when they’re older, hopefully they’ll be a lot better.

Barlow opens the season on Sept. 12 when it visits Immaculate and also takes on Newtown and Kolbe Cathedral.