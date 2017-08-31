It will take more than just talent on the part of the Joel Barlow High boys varsity soccer team if it is going to reach its full potential in the 2017 season.

The Falcons have no shortage of ability. Good communication as well as confidence will also factory heavily into the mix.

“All it is is communication, getting everyone on the same tactical page and the process of believing you’re good enough to dictate your own success,” said head coach Paul Winstanley, now in his 13th season. “Can we create that chemistry?”

Good numbers have helped bring the talent. With 47 players in the program, Barlow will field varsity, JV and freshman teams.

“I’m excited,” said Winstanley. “ I can look at the bench and I’ve got 16, 17 guys who I feel right now fully confident they can step on the field and give us quality minutes. I haven’t felt that way in quite a while.”

As far as team chemistry is concerned, the Falcons have several pre-season scrimmages lined up to serve as a test. They officially start on the season on Sept. 8 when they host Immaculate.

Barlow returns a number of players from last season’s team. Finishing at 10-5-5 overall, it missed the South-West Conference playoffs for the first time but regrouped during the state Class L tournament, reaching the championship before losing 1-0 in double overtime to Daniel Hand.

It graduated several players since then, including three starters. Among them are former captains Ian Chapin, Will Maraffi and Josh Schwaeber. Chapin and Maraffi were on defense and Schwaeber was in the midfield.

Backup keeper Joey Paolini has also graduated, as have John Faley, Sam Gaspar, Ian Kocis, Joe Drake and James Bebon.

“I don’t feel we lost guys who there’s just no chance to replace,” said Winstanley. “I think we can find replacements.”

They have returning players with significant experience waiting to step up, including senior captains Tony Paolini, Grayson DiMiceli, Jackson Stalowir, Grant LaGaipa and junior captain Jack Warren.

Paolini (All-Colonial Division) and DiMiceli were in the midfield and Stalowir (All-Colonial Division) will start in goal again. LaGaipa (All-Colonial Division) and Warren (All-SWC) will be in the midfield. Stalowir and Warren are both recovering from injuries but should be back soon.

From the junior class are Pablo Correa Ramirez, the team’s leading scorer last year, and Nathan Fenningdorf. Sophomores Julio Calish and Adam Ortiz, who both saw varsity time last year, are also back.

The Falcons will also rely on some younger players. Ben Goodacre could be a force on the attacking half of the field and Brendan McCarthy will see some playing time when he becomes more comfortable, according to Winstanley.

“Our defense has the ingredients to be strong,” said WInstanley. “Our midfield theoretically should be our strongest suit but I like the way our attackers are working. We have quality in every segment of the game. I’m excited.”