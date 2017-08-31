Easton Courier

EDITORIAL: In the wake of Harvey

By Easton Courier on August 31, 2017 in Editorial, Lead News, News, Opinion, Regional · 0 Comments

While Easton has seen its share of natural disasters — Irene and Sandy to name just two in recent memory — we have seen nothing that is the likes of Hurricane Harvey which has been battering south Texas for days. We hope we never will.

This hurricane has left thousands, and in some cases hundreds of thousands, without homes, electricity, clean water, food, clothing and more. Many, many lives will be disrupted for a long, long time. Surely, many people in our area are looking for ways to help.

The best way to help from afar is to send donations to reputable charities that work in the immediate area. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has issued a list of such organizations:

CT 211

Red Cross

  • Online: http://redcross.org
  • Call: 1-800-RED CROSS
  • Text: HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Americares

United Way Houston

Food Banks in impacted areas

More are:

Other Texas organizations vetted by FEMA can be found at http://bit.ly/2wiF4Kj.

Unfortunately, during times of trouble like this, there are charlatans out to take advantage of the generous. Remember:

  • Use caution when opening email attachments.
  • Do not log onto an unsolicited web link.
  • Keep antivirus and other computer software on your computer up-to-date.
  • Verify the authenticity of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a bona fide contact number. The BBB National Charity Report Index is an excellent resource.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post CHET launches scholarship program Next Post Girls volleyball preview: Falcons have high expectations
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress