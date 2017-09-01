Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Fall Adult and Junior Badminton

Badminton classes start Sept. 25 to Dec. 11, junior: 6:30-8 p.m.; adult: 7:30-9:30 p.m. and meet on Mondays. Beginning to intermediate and advanced players are welcome. Beginners are taught the basics and more advanced principles of the sport. While the beginners are being taught the intermediate/advanced players can just play.

Every game is set up by the instructor to be balanced and fun. Badminton is an Olympic sport, this is not your summer backyard game. Badminton is the fastest racquet sport in the world. Birds have been clocked at international competition at more than 200 miles per hour.

Fall Adult Fitness Classes

Why drive so far to get a great workout? The ECC has what you need to get in shape. Choose from one of the new aerobic classes or do it yourself in our new fitness center with state of the art cardio and strength training equipment.

Zumba

The Zumba classes from Sept. 12 to Dec. 14 meet every Thursday from 6 to 6:50 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired fitness class that incorporates international music into dance movements, which creates a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Zumba is exercise in disguise; it’s so much fun you don’t even know you’re exercising. Zumba is designed for any fitness level or age. This cardio based workout with components of resistance training and sculpting helps tone your entire body and achieve any fitness goal you set for yourself.

Body Sculpting

Body Sculpting runs from Sept. 12 to Dec. 14 and meets every Tuesday at from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Come get the beach body that you have always wanted. Using weights and other resistance equipment you will tone and sculpt your muscles into a lean, a calorie bringing machine. A group class with motivating music led by the enthusiastic and ACE certified trainer Aida Fedorko. Guaranteed fun and results. Bring three to five pound weights to class.

Saturday Fitness

The fitness class begins on Sept. 9 and ends on Dec. 9 and meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. This Saturday class is a combo of cardiovascular and strength training to help up your metabolism during this fun class. Instructor is Aida Fedorko.

Playtots back-to-school camp

Playtots Mini-Camp will be from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Friday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the camp theme: Construction and Building. Engage your curious preschooler in a week of exploring and learning how things are built. We will provide many hands on experiences to encourage students to see for themselves what kind of creative and smart builders they are. We will also offer many water fun, active play and art opportunities to ensure everyone is having a

great time. Weekly rate: members $160; non-members $192. Daily rate: members $45; non-members $55. Register online at eastoncc.com or call 203-459-9700.

September vacation camp

Vacation Camp will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 5 to 14. Members $60; non-members $75. This program is designed for parents that need to work when their children have the day off of school. Lunch is included. Also, at least one nut-free snack for your child each day.

If this is your first time registering and your child takes medication, call the ECC at 203-459-9700. Health Forms are needed to attend any of our camps. Forms will become available after registration.

September Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Member $25; non-member $30. If you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off of the price. Do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, arts and crafts and much more. Dinner will be provided. If your child has any special or medical needs, call our office at 203-459-9700.