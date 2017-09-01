Easton attorneys named among ‘Best Lawyers in America’

Two Easton lawyers from Cohen and Wolf P.C. are among 19 of the firm’s attorneys included in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The recognized attorneys from Easton and their respective practice areas are as follows:

David A. Ball, commercial litigation

Annmarie P. Briones, family law

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a Lawyer of the Year. They are selected based on voting averages received during peer review assessments.

Cohen and Wolf P.C. has more than 50 attorneys with offices in Bridgeport, Danbury, Westport and Orange.