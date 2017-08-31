Down at Greiser’s, keeping it real

The Gang at Greiser’s in Easton was produced and edited by Leslie Costa. Bryan Haeffele was cameraman. Costa wrote and performed That Country Song with additional vocals by John Zanella and Dave Robicheau.

It’s Friday afternoon in Easton. Cars and pickup trucks pull into the narrow parking lot in front of Greiser’s Store on Center Road. Some spill into the side lot.

Patrons greet Richard Frederick “Dick” Greiser as they purchase lottery tickets, farm-fresh eggs, a snack or a beverage.

A few seat themselves on chairs among antique farm tools, an old gas pump, ife preserver and wooden sleds in front of the store. Others stop by to say hello and add their two cents to the talk of the day.

“We’ve had many get togethers here” over the years, Jack Johnston, one of the regulars, says, while seated in a chair. “It just happens. We don’t plan it out. Whoever comes, comes. If they can’t make it one week they can come the following week.”

Johnston should know. His parents moved to Easton in 1935 when he was a baby. He has been coming to Greiser’s ever since he can remember.

Phil Doremus, another long timer, first went to Greiser’s in 1953 with his grandfather to buy a stone to sharpen his scythe. Doremus, who lives nearby in the house on Westport Road where he grew up, never stopped coming back.

“I would sometimes walk to school,” Doremus said. “There were four of us in the neighborhood, and Greiser’s was the obvious place to stop.”

Greiser’s Store and Deli, at the intersection of Center and Westport roads, could be a Norman Rockwell painting of mid-20th-Century Americana culture. It bears no resemblance to 21st-Century technology other than the late-model cars in the parking lot.

The Greiser family has operated the store, which sells sandwiches, sundries, gasoline and antiques, for 91 years. Arthur Richard Greiser, grandfather of Dick Greiser, the current owner, immigrated to Easton from Germany in 1900 and bought the store in 1926.

Dick Greiser’s father, Richard Arthur Greiser, took over the store in 1936 and opened a six-foot Post Office in part of it, where he served as postmaster for many years.

Prior to taking over the store, Richard Arthur Greiser earned a business degree at New York University and an associate’s degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute during the Depression. He also worked as engineer as needed for the Town of Easton.

Richard Arthur Greiser remodeled the store in 1964, and it has changed little since then. The original store was where the Post Office is operated now by the U.S. Postal Service.

Dick Greiser enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and served until 1971. Following his discharge, he started an excavation company, then took over the store in 1976 when his father wanted to retire. He just sold antiques and did away with groceries for a while, but reopened as a deli and variety store, also selling antiques, in 1984.

The property still contains gas pumps, which were moved from the front to the side of the building after the 1964 remodeling.

After operating the store continuously for 41 years, Dick Greiser, although he loves the town and its people, is growing weary.

Popular hangout spot

It’s hard to nail down exactly when the store evolved into the power center it became over the years.

“Tony Colonnese would come here just to find out what was going on in town,” Johnston said. “Tony called it Town Hall west. He was a great guy and great first selectman.”

Colonnese, who died last year at age 92, was first selectman from 1991 to 1997 and remained active for years afterward in the Easton Fire Department, Exchange Club and Republican Town Committee.

Ever since he was a boy, Doremus said, “A group in one form or another has been sitting at Greiser’s, doing fun and foolish things of one kind or another. In 1962, when I was in high school, two friends had a Pepsi Cola drinking contest.”

“In the early days we talked about our conquests from the night before,” Hobart “Hoby” Summers said. “Recently we talk about what parts are working and what parts we had replaced lately.”

“Of course you’ve had everything replaced,” Johnston chimed in.

Doremus replied, “Of course, you were kidding when you talked about all the replacement parts, but the group’s been together long enough that you begin to see it subside.”

“When you get into this age group,” Summers said. He went on, “I started coming here in 1974 when I met all these people.”

They say lots of town business has been debated and dissected at Greiser’s over the years: The “new” Samuel Staples Elementary School, the proposed Saddle Ridge housing development, appointments to town boards and commissions and elections, to name a few.

They try to keep it light and not get too worked up over politics, Doremus said. “Most of us don’t want to spend our time regurgitating what we heard on TV.”

John Reed, another regular member of the group, lives in Redding. “I’ve been coming since 1988 when I used to drive from my house in Redding to my office in West Haven,” Reed said.

In its heyday, as many as 40 guys would stay until long after the store closed. They would meet inside or out, depending on the weather. It tends to be all male by happenstance, not by design, but they welcome women and invite them to stop by and join in, they say.

“We’ve had some really good times here and made a lot of good friends,” Johnston said.

“The popular hangout still draws a crowd, although these days, it’s mostly an aging one with younger people dropping by to say hello and gain some insight about town affairs. Humor abounds. We have a lot of fun,” Doremus said. “We’re seldom shy away from point out a shortcoming.”

Farmers Sal Gilbertie and Tim Brady stopped by to get ideas prior to the recent farm tour, the guys said. Jean Stetz-Puchalski dropped off maps the day before the farm tour.

Active volunteerism is a distinguishing characteristic the regulars share. Doremus, who works at Town Hall as zoning enforcement officer, served on the Library Building Committee. He is a trustee at the Easton Congregational Church and a member of the Republican Town Committee and Cemetery Committee, among a long list.

Johnston served on the Board of Selectman from 1999 to 2003 and is active in the Republican Town Committee, the Easton Fire Department and Christ Church Easton.

Ed Kovac, a retired school principal, prepares deposits at Notre Dame Church.

Tom Linley stopped by briefly on a recent Friday evening but had to leave early to go help a neighbor get ready for his tag sale.

“The other thing interesting about this group is how bipartisan it is,” Doremus said. “Two of us are on the Republican Town Committee. John Neary, who was chairman of the Democratic Town Committee, was a fixture here, too. He was a wonderful guy.”

“We spar about politics, but we agree on individuals because we want the best for the town.” Johnston said, “We talk about this or that person coming on a committee without regard to politics.”

In addition to political diversity, the regulars hail from different faiths, illustrating the ecumenical nature of the group.

Victor George, a lifelong resident, is active in the Exchange Club and plays the piano at Easton Baptist Church. He is a longtime member and active volunteer at Silliman Memorial Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

George sometimes brings leftover snacks from the Exchange Club and other meetings he attends. The group welcomes and shares them with anyone who happens by.

Dick Greiser is the glue that binds them.

“Dick is such an easy-going guy,” Summers said. “The thing I like most is he’s not a gossip. He doesn’t tell you more than you need to know.”

“He’s a man of few words,” Johnston said. “It’s a great trait to have when you’re around people. It’s a small town. News can travel fast.”

“‘Have a good.’” Those are Greiser’s words when you’re leaving, Johnston said.

Good things must pass

Greiser used to keep the store open seven days a week. He had help from his family, and occasionally high school kids who came in to help, but “…most of the time I was here constantly,” he said.

These days, the store is open six days, and Greiser is the sole employee. He and his first wife divorced, and his second wife died seven years ago. His son lives in New Haven and works for Yale University. His daughter lives in Australia. Greiser plans to close the store for two weeks in November and visit her “down under.”

He usually goes to Mexico in February and finds it’s easier to close the store than to find someone to run it in his absence.

After 41 years of working long hours, Greiser, who is 69, said, “I’m getting tired. I’m going to sell soon.”

He wouldn’t be pinned down on how soon and said he was interested in either selling or leasing. The trouble with selling, he said, is that “the government takes all your money, and by the time you sell it, you get half.”

Whoever buys or leases the property, which also contains apartments above the store, will be able to do what they want with it, he said.

“Life goes on, times change,” Greiser said. “A lot of nice people have moved into town over the years. I’ve never had a problem with anyone. Now the younger generation wants to be close to cities and transportation. It’s hard for people to sell their Easton homes.”

He said he has learned to roll with the punches, and if you don’t like something, the only way to change things is to go somewhere else. He just might do that — but when is anyone’s guess. Until then, the regulars keep coming back — and he keeps welcoming them — down at Greiser’s place.