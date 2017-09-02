Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Sept. 4

Closed for Labor Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog ateastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Sept. 7

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, Sept. 8

7:00 p.m. — Monthly Movie Series: La La Land (R). Sit back and enjoy a good movie, have some popcorn, and stay for a brief, informal discussion afterwards. Registration is required.

Saturday, Sept. 9

1:00-3:00 p.m. — College Essay Writing Workshop. A great essay can push your application into the admit pile. We will introduce both the main and supplemental essays and discuss how to write pieces that stand out and tell your story. Bring laptops/notebooks for this working session, and Beth Manners, college admissions consultant, will review your ideas, drafts or help you brainstorm and get started. Registration required. This program is for high school seniors.