Congregational Church of Easton holds fall Bible study

As the beauty of fall begins to reveal itself, the Congregational Church of Easton will begin its fall Bible study. The group will study the book of John, using resources from Yale and MacArthur to explore the history, mystery, and questions of the gospel of John.

This nine-week study will provide opportunities to learn a little of the book’s history, to meditate upon the meaning and to discuss the message to the modern-day person.

Worried that you might miss a session? No worries; if you miss a class you can easily catch up. The syllabus is located on the church website.

“I look forward to meeting with you and journeying with you through the book of John,” the Rev. Amanda Ostrove, church pastor, said..

The Bible study will take place in the Old Academy Building at the Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road.

For more information call 203-261-2527 or send an email to [email protected].