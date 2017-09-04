Easton man joins Center for Family Justice board

Chris D. Griffin of Easton was recently elected to the Center for Family Justice’s board of directors.

Griffin joins the 20-member board, which leads the nonprofit in its mission of breaking the cycles of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in the communities of Easton, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

Griffin, a former member of the Easton Board of Finance, is managing director for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. In that role, he is responsible for leading business development strategy in the tristate area. He is also an engaged community volunteer involved with several local nonprofits, including CFJ.

“We’re thrilled to add Chris to our board,” said Debra A. Greenwood, president and CEO. “He has already impressed us with his business savvy and genuine commitment to supporting our mission while helping us remain a dynamic organization in what are challenging fiscal times for the region’s nonprofits. We know we will rely on Chris for his experience and insights as we develop a strategic plan to move this agency forward over the next several years.”

Griffin, who first began supporting CFJ as a volunteer, said he was pleased to join the board and be of service to such a vital nonprofit.

“I look forward to helping support the important work the center does creating awareness and helping to break the cycles of domestic and sexual violence in our community,” he said.

Griffin lives in Easton with his wife, Dr. Dyan Griffin, and their two two daughters, Kayleigh and Grace.

For more information, visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.