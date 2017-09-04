Congregational Church offers Sunday children’s worship and education

Easton Courier

The Congregational Church of Easton.

The Congregational Church of Easton, located at 336 Westport Road, is opening children’s worship and education registration to all.

Children’s worship and education starts on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. It is an opportunity to introduce children to the message of the Bible and the concept of God.

Adults will have worship and children will have their first day of children’s worship and education followed by an ice cream social.

This is a way to meet new friends, create community and have a good time, according to the Rev. Amanda Ostrove, church pastor.

Visit the website for more information at eastonchurch.org. Call 203-261-2527 or send an email to [email protected] for more information.

