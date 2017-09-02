College-bound fall series coming to Easton library

The Easton Public Library will offer a series of programs for college-bound students this fall. The programs are designed to help parents and students better navigate the confusion of the college admission process. C2 Education and Beth Manners will share their knowledge on everything from standardized tests to applications.

In addition to their SAT/ACT Practice Test & Results, C2 Education will offer two programs for students and parents. The first is College Admissions: Start to Finish, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, which will discuss the best tips in mastering the college admissions process, and will cover the many considerations students and families must make in their application plans.

The second program, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, SAT vs. ACT: Choosing the Best Test, will help explore the pros and cons of both tests, including how the questions differ and what the preparation for each test will look like. Both programs start at 6:30 p.m. and last till 8 p.m.

The SAT/ACT Practice Test takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The follow-up results session will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m.

In her College Essay Writing Workshop for high school seniors on Saturday, Sept. 9, Manners will introduce students to the main and the supplemental essays, and discuss how to write pieces that stand out. As this is a working session, students are asked to bring their laptops or notebooks. Manners will review ideas and drafts, and brainstorm ideas to help start the essay-writing process. The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Manners is a college admissions consultant with a certificate in college admissions counseling from UCLA and is a graduate of Tufts University, for which she has been an applicant interviewer for 15 years.

C2 Education is a Fairfield-based company that provides test preparation, tutoring, and college counseling.

Reservations are required for each program. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]