Spotlight on area events

St. Dimitrie Festival

St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church will hold its 38th festival on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. on the church grounds, located at 504 Sport Hill Road. Homemade ethnic dinners, spinach and leek pitas, homemade breads and pastries and a full line of desserts will be available for purchase. There will be children’s activities, ethnic dancing and music.

ELF sports sale donations

The Easton Learning Foundation is holding its annual town-wide sports sale on Saturday, Sept. 9. ELF needs help to make this a success and a win for the kids. Residents are encouraged to donate gently used sporting equipment, including cleats, balls, rackets, skates and bikes. Drop-off bins are located at the library and Easton Community Center.

Summer is a great time to clean out closets and garages to help the environment and the town by giving gently used cleats, nets, lacrosse sticks, and more a second life.

GOP campaign dinner

The Easton Republican Town Committee will hold its annual Campaign Kickoff Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7p.m. at Tashua Knolls in Trumbull. This year the town committee will honor John T. Shaban, former state representative for the 135th District in Connecticut. The town committee invites the community to come out and show support for the Republican slate and thank Shaban for all his hard work and dedication to the town. For more information contact Wendy Bowditch at [email protected] or 203-856-1958. The cost of the dinner is $80 per person and all are welcome.

Authors invited

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the Trumbull Town Hall Green.

The festival is inviting authors of all genres to share their works and sell their books to those attending the festival.

The hours of the festival are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants must supply their own table, canopy, etc.

For more information, or to participate, email [email protected] or call arts coordinator, Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

Golf tourney to benefit Connecticut Burn Center

The fourth annual Michael Ness Play it Forward Golf Tourney is set for Monday, Sept. 18, at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Norwalk.

The tournament raises funds for the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, the only such facility in the region, in memory of Michael Ness who wore the #4 Brien McMahon High School Lacrosse Jersey and was treated at the facility in 2013.

Visit Michaelnessgolftournament.ticketleap.com to buy tickets for the tourney and or the awards dinner at Norwalk Inn,

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]

Silent auction

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a silent auction from Monday, Sept. 11, to Friday, Sept. 22. Hidden bidding will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed on weekends. The highest bidders will be called the week of Sept. 25. You need not be present to win. Call 203-268-1145 for more information.

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave.

Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.