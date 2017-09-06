Police log: Arrests for car and motorcycle violations

The Easton Police Department responded to 185 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, including two arrests.

Misdemeanor

The Easton Police Department received multiple calls from residents on Sunset Road Sept. 1 at approximately 4:32 p.m., reporting a motorcycle traveling at a high speed up and down the road. Callers reported a black motorcycle with no license plate and under-age riders.

Zaka Hussain, 24, of 34 Caldwell Ave., Stamford, was issued a misdemeanor summons for operating a motor vehicle under suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in court with a court date of Sept. 12.

PRAWN warrant

While conducting motor vehicle enforcement Sept. 4 at approximately 8:53 a.m., a driver was confirmed on moving radar of doing 60 mph in a clearly marked 40 mph zone, police said.

Luis R. Cotto, 33, of Myrtle Ave., Bridgeport stated he did not have his driver’s license when an officer stopped him, police said.

During the auto stop it was discovered that Cotto had an active paperless rearrest warrant network (PRAWN) warrant against him in Shelton, and Cotto’s driver’s license was suspended as of Aug. 24, 2016.

Cotto told the officer he had received a ticket in Shelton for a motor vehicle accident he had been involved in but thought that it was taken care of, police said.

Cotto was charged with failure to appear on the PRAWN Warrant and issued a court date of Sept. 11 at the Derby court. He was also given a summons for operating under suspension and speeding with a court date of Sept. 12 at Bridgeport court.

Cotto was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 185

Accidents — 2

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 17

Animal control — 17

Assist other department — 5

Fire calls — 3

Noise — 3

Suspicious persons — 3

Suspicious motor vehicle — 14

Total motor vehicle stops — 26

Infractions/misdemeanor — 10

Written warning — 13

Verbal — 3

Clear/no action — 1

Arrest — 2