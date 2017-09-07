She may be the new head coach of the Joel Barlow High varsity field hockey team, but Amy Taylor already knows the program (and many of the players) quite well.

A former Barlow field hockey player herself, Taylor played on two league championship teams. For the past 10 years she has also helped run the fall field hockey program at the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, having previously coached a number of players now at Barlow.

“I have lots of faith in the girls,” said Taylor, whose team has been practicing for two weeks now. “They have great commitment to the team.”

About 56 players are in the program, an even larger turnout than that of last season. Once again, Barlow will field three teams (varsity, JV and freshman) and have 19 on the varsity.

During the preseason, Barlow has paid special attention to conditioning. It will be in good shape to start the season on Saturday when it visits Granby Memorial for a non-league game.

After Barlow, Taylor went on to play field hockey at Bowdoin College in Maine. She replaces former head coach Connie Chapin, who led the Falcons for four seasons, including a South-West Conference championship and a state Class M runner up finish, both in 2015.

Chapin left Barlow with a solid foundation, including a 15-3 overall record. It also qualified for the SWC playoffs and reached the quarterfinals of the state Class M tournament.

The Falcons graduated several key players since then, including former captains Briana Marcelino (All-SWC), Tess Siburn, Tatiana Naclerio (All-SWC) and Kate DiBella (All-Colonia Division). Marcelino and DiBella were forwards and Siburn was on defense. Naclerio started in goal. Barlow also lost sweeper Shannon Gilbert.

“We miss the girls who left us but we will rebuild after that,” said Taylor.

They also return a number of starters, including those from a strong senior class. Leading the way are captains Emma Boland and Kailey Lauter. Both are midfielders and were All-Colonial Division selections.

Up front Barlow has forwards Liz Dehler (All-SWC), Erin O’Brien, Lily Siburn, Isabella Gonyer, Liz Madison and Jess Huminski. Taking over in goal is classmate Bea Gregory. Molly Carroll (All-SWC honorable mention) and Alyson Tomaszewski will add strength to the defense and Molly Healey is in the midfield.

From the junior class are forwards Caroline Doyle and Becca Candee. On defense are Maggie Green and Katelyn Kuczmarski.

A few underclassmen may also see varsity time. Sophomore Erin Carroll is on defense. Freshmen include Bella Miceli, Amanda Palmer, Ruthie Black and goalie Lily Herman.

“They’re just excited to be playing field hockey and committed to working hard,” said Taylor. “I think that will get them really far.”