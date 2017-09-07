Girls swimming preview: Falcons strive for more depth

Certain places will carry a lot of weight for the Joel Barlow High girls swim team when the 2017 season gets underway.

The Falcons hope to secure additional third and fourth places in a number of events. Those key places could make quite a difference when it comes to improving their record.

“We have a few more swimmers who are able to pick up those third and fourth places, where we had kind of been lacking a little bit, and swimmers who can swim multiple events,” said head coach Eileen Earle, now in the 20th season with the team.

With 21 girls on the team the Falcons are about the same size as they were last season as far as numbers are concerned. Each swimmer will have to compete in multiple events to make the most of those numbers.

Quite a few are back from last season’s team, which finished with a South-West Conference record of 2-7-1 (3-7-1 overall). The Falcons placed eighth out of 11 teams at the South-West Conference championships and were tied for eighth out of a field of 21 at the state Class M meet.

Barlow graduated four swimmers since then, former captains Amanda Spak, Margot Astorino and Katie Nolan. Both Spak and Nolan were freestyle swimmers, as was Astorino, who also swam the breaststroke.

Mairead Durkin, who also swam the breaststroke and freestyle events, has also graduated.

Most everyone else is back and is ready for another season. A fairly balanced group, they will have five seniors.

Leading the way are captains Kristy Kudej and Katherine Wright. Both made be more sprint freestyle swimmers this season.

Classmate Monica Koubeck (All-SWC second team) is a distance swimmer. Sarah Witherbee is also a sprinter, as is Alyssa Maisner. All are four-year swimmers on the team.

The Falcons will also count on a number of juniors to score points. Doing the diving event again is Alana Foodman (All-SWC second team).

Deirdre Grob can swim several events, as can Meredith Rief, and Sarah Weinstein. Also from the junior class is distance freestyle swimmer Becca Lee and Blyth Graziano.

Sophomores with varsity experience include Megan Zappulla, Hayden Beach and Zoe Wegener.

Barlow will also have a few freshmen who could score points. These include Julia Cheung, Sophia Taylor and Danae Odeen.

“They came in able to swim multiple strokes,” said Earle

As with each season, the Falcon hope to not only qualify as many as possible for the SWC and Class M meets, they hope to get them in multiple events. They open the season on Friday when they take on Brookfield at Weston.