Girls soccer preview: Barlow faces challenge to repeat

There will be plenty of incentive on the part of the Joel Barlow High girls varsity soccer team in the 2017 season.

The Falcons have a lot to keep them motivated, namely another South-West Conference championship. Whether they have what it takes to captured another title is something that time will tell.

They already appear to have some of the pieces in place, including a number of starting players back. A few other will also have to step up to fill some holes left by those have graduated since last year.

Now in his 11th season with the team, head coach Neil Phillips has 34 players out for the program, which includes varsity and JV squads teams. At practice for more than two weeks now, they have already demonstrated how well they work together as a unit.

Teamwork definitely played a big part in the success of last season’s team. Finishing with a 14-5-2 overall record, the Falcons won the SWC title for the first time since 2010.

It also reached the state Class L quarterfinals before losing to Masuk, a team they had beaten for the league crown.

Barlow graduated five starters since last year, including former captains Kayla Crosby, Maxie Johnson and Jess Matsuoka. An All-SWC selection, Crosby was a big presence up from as a forward. Johnson (All-Colonial Division) was a midfielder and Matsuoka was on defense.

Midfielders McKenzie Perna and Carolyn Lenoci also graduated.

“It’s going to be a massive job replacing such effective players,” said Phillips. “But the players are working hard as are the coaching staff to get the standards.”

To help fill the void, the Falcons will count on a number of players to step up. These include senior captains Kinsey Colby, Amelia Blackwell and Cat Goncalves, all starting players last season.

Colby (All-SWC) will be on defense. Blackwell (All-Colonial Division) and Goncalves (All-Colonial Division) are both midfielders.

Classmates Ella Gaspar and Kacey Hartmann are also back and will be on defense for the Falcons.

From the junior class the Falcons have Elizabeth McCain, a midfielder. Sara Alix will be on defense. Unfortunately, Hannah Ceva suffered a broken arm in a preseason scrimmage and will be out five to eight weeks.

New to the team is Caitlin Collins, a transfer student from New Jersey who will find a spot in the midfield.

As of now, the main thing the Falcons have to work on is consistency in their play, according to Phillips. Several scrimmages have helped in improving this. They open the season on Friday when they visit Immaculate at 4:15 p.m.