The actual start of the 2017 season is not until next week, but already the members of the Joel Barlow High girls cross-country team are already clamoring for position.

Being a young team, the Falcons have quite a few runners contending for their the top seven spots. As times improve the will have a better idea of what their “pack” will look like.

“Their fitness is definitely better than last year and they’ve come ready to run,” said third-year head coach Ryan Paola. “Most of the team ran this summer and as we continue I feel confident it will get even better next summer.”

With 16 girls out for the team the Falcons are a little larger than last season with respect to numbers. More than half are underclassmen, however.

Several are back from last season’s group, which finished with a South-West Conference record of 7-6 overall. Finishing eighth out of 13 teams at the league championship, it was also 14th out of 19 teams at the state Class MM race.

The Falcons graduated a few key runners, namely former captains Grace McKeon, Jessica Lam and Kacey O’Connor. All appeared in Barlow’s top seven.

Being a young team this season, the Falcons will have just one senior — captain Veronica Galban. They do, however, have two key juniors. Sammi Katzman and Anna Speck, both regular varsity scorers last season, will be the top two runners from their class and fill in a couple of spots in Barlow’s top five.

The Falcons will count on a number of sophomores who all contend for top five spots. Melissa Colasante was their No. 4 last year and is even stronger this year, according to Paola. Classmate Tess Dougal was then team’s top runner last year and is definitely on course to do the same.

A few sophomore newcomers will play a critical role as well. Kyleigh Keyes will be fighting for the top five. Olivia DeSpirito, also a newcomer, has had some injuries but should also be right up there with her classmates.

Half the team will be comprised of freshmen. Rachel August, Astrid Chen, and Ellie Chan have shown good strength early on and could definitely make it in the top seven, according to Paola. Maddi Holaday and Isabelle Thompson will be close behind them and are also making great strides as freshmen. Despite some minor injuries, Juliet Lam, Summer Smith, and Ryli Frisch are rebounding and will most likely contribute strong performances for the team.

Once again, the Falcons will be competing in a tough conference. Newtown, Immaculate and Pomperaug will be the most challenging teams this season, but there will be no cakewalks this season.

“I would like to continue from last season and improve our record,” said Paola. “Even if we cannot do that, I would like to see the dedication of the girls continue and the times to continue to improve. I am very optimistic and as they’ve become more dedicated and driven, they never let each other down.”

The Falcons start the season on Sept. 12 when they visit Immaculate and also take on Newtown and Kolbe Cathedral.