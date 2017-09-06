New ambulance arrives at Easton EMS

Adam Goldstein and the day crew at the Easton Emergency Medical Service took possession of a brand new ambulance to better enable first responders to assist people in crisis.

Equipped with a powerload stretcher and backup camera, the 2016 Chevy G4500 PL Custom Medallion ambulance will be ready for action as soon as registration and safety inspections are completed.

“Instead of using our backs to lift patients, we will use hydraulics,” Goldstein, assistant chief of administration, said. “It will save our backs and keep patients safe.”

The use of a power lifter is also the law.

The ambulance arrived on the morning of Aug. 31. Goldstein and EMTs Peter Fiore, Andrew Tisdale and Todd Olschan checked it out. Dave Bunnell from PL Custom Medallion was on hand to explain things.

The ambulance came in under budget at $174,231. The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 15, 2016, meeting accepted a bid of $174,241 from New England Fire Equipment and Apparatus Corp. and an additional $22,000 for a Stryker power loader to retrofit the service’s existing stretcher to the new ambulance. The money came out of last year’s budget.

They transferred the the hydraulic oxygen lift from the old ambulance, purchased in 2000, which the service will sell.

Other features are a new radio system, new computer to make charting patient calls easier and 360-degree flood lighting to assist EMTS in finding addresses and lighting emergency scenes.