Benefits touted for cutting middle school honor roll

The decision to do away with the honor roll at Helen Keller Middle School wasn’t made in haste.

“It’s been in the slow cooker for many years,” said Susan Kaplan, the school’s principal.

The move to eliminate the honor roll — a unanimous staff decision — goes into effect this school year and stems from five or six years of studying the latest research on student learning and on observing the students themselves, Kaplan said.

“Through years of professional learning, it was a unanimous decision that the honor roll needed to go,” she said.

Helen Keller School didn’t have an honor roll until seven years ago, and it was put in place when Kaplan was assistant principal at the school.

“The idea was to try to get kids to work harder and be more focused,” she said.

But the thinking has changed.

“An honor roll is inconsistent with what research shows us,” she said.

School staff studied Mindset, a book by Stanford University Psychology Professor Carol Dweck.

“As a faculty, we dissected the work,” Kaplan said, which described how different structures affect a person’s ability to learn, and how to move children from a “fixed” to a “growth” mindset.

Her staff began to question whether an honor roll could hurt students and whether it contradicted efforts to develop a growth mindset.

The faculty also studied the differences between extrinsic motivation, which includes honors rolls and awards, and intrinsic motivation, the idea of students’ doing well in school because it will help them later in life.

Also, an honor roll seemed to go against the tenets of middle-school education.

“We’re thinking about the unique needs of this age group,” Kaplan said, where students represent different stages of development.

An honor roll is “not fair developmentally,” Kaplan said. “It’s not developmentally appropriate.”

In some classrooms, there may be students born in January of a given year, and others born in December, an 11-month developmental difference.

“The honor roll was stressful for the kids,” Kaplan said. “An honor roll has a place, but not at this age.”

Keller faculty also studied This We Believe, a policy statement drawn up by the Association for Middle Level Education that discusses the differences between teaching early adolescent students, high-school students and elementary-age children.

It also targeted the specific needs of middle school students.

“This We Believe sent up flares,” Kaplan said.

In 2016, educators from the Tri-State Consortium visited Keller to determine how the school meets the needs of adolescent learners, she said.

“Their report was glowing,” she said, “but they suggested we look at practices, including the honor roll, and whether it’s consistent with what we know is best for kids.”

Easton and Redding middle schools began a study two years ago to consider “how we can provide feedback to students in a manner that will yield the greatest student growth and achievement, “ said Stephanie Pierson Ugol, ER9’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Feedback can take the form of a letter or number grade or verbal and written teacher comments.

“Ultimately, we strive for mastery. Student learning should not end with a grade,” Ugol said, and “the grade is a step in the process, and rarely the end … The message we want to send to students is one of honest feedback and encouragement to put forth their best effort, meet standards and achieve mastery.”

Study groups at Keller examined what kind of feedback they were giving students, including “giving grades and putting kids on the honor roll,” Kaplan said.

“We’ve found that students are more interested in ‘What grade did I get?’ rather than ‘What did I learn?’

“The mindset has to shift,” she said, from grades to the idea of better understanding the material.

Some parents have reacted to the honor roll decision since Kaplan announced it in August.

“The feedback I’ve received indicates there are people on both sides of this decision,” she said.

The PTA supported the decision, she said.

“The staff, with the support of School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran, has looked at this for a while and has decided to make this change and deepen students understanding of material, resulting in better learning,” she said.

Superintendent weighs in

McMorran said the unique characteristics and motivation of middle-school students lie at the core of his support of the honor roll decision.

“This is a middle-school issue,” he said.

Honor rolls came into existence with cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude awards for graduating college students, he said, and moved to high schools about 100 years ago as motivational tools.

“If students wanted public recognition, they’d work extra hard,” he said.

“But middle school is not a high school or a college.”

His support also focuses on a sensitivity issue.

“Would anybody support us printing all the names of kids in the student body and highlighting the kids who made the honor roll?” he asked. “If that were our approach, it wouldn’t be kind to the kids not making it.”

“Should we print a list of people not receiving free or reduced lunch?” he asked. “We would never point out who the smallest kid [in the school] is. But we’re perfectly willing to do that academically.”

Not achieving honor roll status could be harmful to younger, more immature students in a particular middle school grade, he said.

“If a kid doesn’t [get a high grade], can we say it’s because of lack of effort?” he asked. “If kids can’t make the honor roll, is it fair to exclude them?

“The greatest growth in middle school is physiological, social and emotional. Kids are figuring out where they fit in. Telling kids they’re second class citizens is inconsistent with what we believe about middle-school education.”

McMorran argues that not printing an honor roll will increase, rather than decrease rigor, and it will “promote a stronger learning community.”

Rather than lowering standards, “it’s going to raise our standards,” he said. “If a teacher thinks a C-plus would keep a student off the honor roll, would that teacher give the student a B-minus? There’s a temptation to inflate grades with an honor roll.”

Students in Easton are acknowledged for good work through report cards and praise from teachers, who write notes home to parents.

“We feel a kid experiencing success is getting a lot of positive reinforcement,” McMorran said.

Keller “celebrates” student achievement in many ways that are not based on grades, Kaplan said.

Recently, for example, a student won a top middle school music conference award.

The school also recognizes students who exemplify the Keller PRIDE initiative that stands for perseverance, respect, integrity, dynamics and excellence.

“These are students with outstanding personal character attributes,” she said.

She said a central focus of the honor roll issue is, “Do we want to create an environment where kids learn for learning sake?

“We’re about inclusion for all students in a developmentally appropriate way.”