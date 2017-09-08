VIDEO: Easton farmer humbled by national recognition

Patti Popp never expected to be a farmer. She wasn’t raised in an agricultural family and didn’t spend a lot of time on farms.

She didn't start until she was in her 30s, after she and her husband, Alan Popp, bought a house built in 1740 with several acres of land on Sport Hill Road in Easton.

“My husband was a landscaper; I had worked for an orthopedic surgeon for 15 years,” Popp said. “I fell in love with the historic house. My husband fell in love with the land. It was a good match.”

They had two young sons at the time, and Patti was a stay-at-home mom. They acquired the property next door, and Al suggested they try starting a farm.

“Down came the trees,” she said. And along with them, life as they had known it. Sport Hill Farm was born. They quickly learned that farming isn’t a job; it’s a lifestyle. And a farmer’s work truly is never done.

“It’s definitely been a slow, gradual process,” Patti said. “We are blessed to be in a town where we’ve had a lot of local agriculture that’s been around for years. I had to think outside the box to get my name out there.”

She said it was “truly an honor and a definite boost in my ego” to be picked as one of three Farmers of the Year for 2018 by the Farmers’ Almanac.

“I’m blessed to have people that support me,” Patti said. “It’s kind of overwhelming, but it’s a good thing. Agriculture needs to be brought to the surface. It’s an important occupation, and It’s exciting to have them highlight good things.”

Patti said her friend, Laura Modlin, found out about the contest and submitted “a beautiful paragraph” to nominate her. Easton resident Paula Barker was also part of the nominating process.

“That’s I guess what got the wheels rolling,” she said. “I’m not sure what exactly rolled into the Farmers’ Almanac and their whole details in nominating. I know they had a log of awesome farmers in the United States.”

Learning and growing

Sport Hill Farm uses sustainable agriculture techniques and sells more than 60 varieties of produce, farm-fresh eggs and farm-raised heritage breed pigs.

The Popps farm 40 acres at various sites around town, including nine acres of their property at 596 Sport Hill Road. They lease five acres at Samuel Staples Elementary School, but they have to be careful because there’s no fence.

“We have a lot of animal issues,” Patti said. They also lease land on Wilson Road, Orchard Lane and Maple Road and move their equipment around the four properties.

“We know what to plant where, and we rotate crops to keep it as sustainable as possible,” she said.

The farm has come a long way since they began in 2001. They started small, and she had nightmares about vegetables in the early days. It’s grown and evolved into a different animal right now from where it began.

“My husband is the backbone behind me,” she said. “We started it together, and we’ve grown it together.”

They also have their separate interests and responsibilities.

She does social media and runs the market, children’s programs and special events, such as farm-to-table dinners.

They started the community supported agriculture (CSA) program 15 years ago. “I had heard about it from Vermont, and that’s what took us to a different level,” she said.

People pick up a weekly share of what the farm has grown and harvested for 20 weeks from May to October, and help support the farm when it is dormant in the winter.

Patti sends emails with information about the produce along with recipes. In addition to selling items through the CSAs and at the farm market, she also sells produce at the Westport Farmers’ Market on Thursdays.

She developed a relationship with Unquowa School in Fairfield through a contractor who was doing work on her house. Now she supplies farm-fresh food to the sustainable eating program at the school. She provides eggs and produce from the farm and offers a farm camp for the kids.

Pumpkins are looking good

Patti praised the annual Easton Farm Tour, sponsored by Citizens for Easton, for opening up Easton “as a wonderful agricultural town. We have three farms right in the strip here within five miles of each other. The Easton Village Store has food for people to eat when they come on a day trip. There’s definitely stuff to do.”

“The pumpkins are looking good,” she said. They grow pumpkins at Samuel Staples Elementary Schools and tried selling them there for the past two years, but it didn’t work out well, she said.

“We’ll bring the pumpkins here to sell them,” she said. She will decorate for Halloween and will have tattoos and games. Some of the money from the pumpkin sales will go to the school again.

“We’re not agritourism, but if you want a quieter experience you can come see me,” she said. The busiest season is now. We got through the summer, and the corn and tomatoes are here, which are the biggest crops for any farmer.”

Patti says she occasionally thinks about the fact that if she had a regular job, she wouldn’t be working every day without a family vacation in eight years.

“I can’t say, oh, it’s Christmas morning, I’m not going to feed the chickens or go clean out the pigs,” she said. “If I had a real job it wouldn’t be the same, but it wouldn’t nourish my soul and this nourishment of my soul I love. I really do.”

She does get some quiet time when they’re closed in the winter, but that’s when she plans the crops for the next season.

“If I could do it all again I would do it,” she said. “But I’m glad I began it a little naive. I think if I knew all the things I know now i would have been overwhelmed and scared. Sometimes you just have to jump into something blind and just have faith that what’s going to be is going to be.”

The Popps raised their two sons on the farm, but they’re not interested in being farmers, she said.

“That’s why I have to do my summer camp, because I have faith that someone will come back and carry it on,” she said. “I planted the seed when they were little and they’ll come back after college or even later and they’ll say that was pretty cool.”

She trusts that someone will have a brand-new crazy dream and she will have helped to make it happen.

She urges people to support local farmers. It really helps when someone spends $20 at a farmer’s market rather than a big-box store, she said.

“I love the community I’ve built,” she said. “I love people to come here. I want people to feel welcome and feel part of it. I want people to understand the process that when you plant that little seed it grows into something so amazing that it can feed families. It really is a miracle.”