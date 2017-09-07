Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge Sept. 23

Homes For The Brave announced that Collective Soul frontman and lead vocalist Ed Roland has committed to being at the 2017 Step Up for the Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge to support the organization and the work it does serving veterans. Ed encourages his fans to come out and support the event.

Attendees at the event, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, will have an opportunity to get an autograph, take photos and speak with the award-winning founding member of Collective Soul. Roland’s appearance is an unscheduled stop on the band’s current tour, which includes a performance at Foxwoods Resort Casino the evening prior.

“We are indebted to Ed Roland and the rest of Collective Soul for incorporating this stop into their tour schedule,” said Vince Santilli, CEO and executive director of Homes for the Brave. “This community event raises funds for Connecticut’s homeless Veterans, and Ed Roland is generously lending his support to the work we are doing here.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now, visit HomesForTheBrave.org. Check-in opens at 8 a.m. and the event will take place rain or shine. A registration fee of $35, or $20 for students with a student ID, includes a light breakfast, a t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping Connecticut’s homeless veterans. The Ballpark at Harbor Yard is located at 500 Main Street in Bridgeport, CT.

Collective Soul fans are encouraged to participate in the climb, which follows a guided course along the stadium stairs. Chaz from 99.1 WPLR’s Chaz and AJ morning show will emcee the event. For additional details and to register, visit HomesForTheBrave.org.