Story Book Parade and Cow Chip Raffle coming to Easton Sept. 23

Brownie troop 31155 dresses up as Madeline at the 2013 parade. — Courier archive photo

The 26th annual Story Book Parade and the eighth annual Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.  

Children can dress up as their favorite story book character and show off their costume to the judges and spectators at Samuel Staples Elementary School, then march to the library, or come and watch the parade go by.

This year’s grand marshal is Elizabeth Portillo, children’s librarian. The parade starts at Staples at noon. Parade registration is at 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration forms are available at the library.

The Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will follow at 1 p.m. for some “old-fashioned fun at old-fashioned prices.” There will be refreshments for sale and games.

To take part in the raffle, purchase one or more of 324 squares on the grid for $20 per square, then watch and wait for the cow to deposit a chip on a square. If the chip lands on your square, you’ll win $500.  Tickets are available at the library, and must be purchased before 2 p.m., when the cow enters the enclosure.

Proceeds from the Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will be used to support a “One Book/One Town” Community Reads Program, which the library is hoping to launch in January. For directions to the library, visit eastonlibrary.org. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].

Scarlett O'Hara is the name of the cow from Shaggy Coos Farm who came to the library in 2016 for the Cow Chip Raffle.

